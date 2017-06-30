How and why did Riverfest begin?

This year marks the 35th for Riverfest in La Crosse. We wanted to go back to find out a little more about how and why it began.

We spoke with Mike Stout who was the chairman of the La Crosse Convention Bureau Tourism Committee in 1983 when the festival began. He told us Riverfest began with a suggestion in 1982.

Stout says, a lot of people were involved in the development of the annual festival. Along with Stout, Phil Quillin, Gary Roberts and Dick Williams, preliminary discussions also included Jack Clappier, Jim Burrows, Larry Quillin and Mary Waldsmith. All contributed with many others to a festival, according to what they called the preamble, with "something for everyone."

MORE: Old friends enjoy 'fest' food

MORE: Riverfest La Crosse

READ: Riverfest opening ceremony kicks off the festival