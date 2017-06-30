Sex offender moving to Genoa

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public that a convicted sex offender is moving to Genoa in a few days.

Casey L. Thibodeaux, 36, will be living at 708 Water St. #1 in Genoa following his release from prison on July 2.

He is on life registration on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry. Once released, he'll continue to be under the supervision of the state's Department of Corrections.

He was convicted of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child in 1998.

State law requires the public to be notified when a sex offender is released into a community.