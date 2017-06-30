Person of interest arrested in Janesville for murder at Madison Culver's

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Madison police say a person of interest in the murder of a contractor at a Madison Culver's location earlier this week was taken into custody in Janesville Friday afternoon.

Madison police personnel were at the scene of a Janesville police SWAT deployment at a home on the 300 block of N. Academy Street.

"And they had told somebody to come out of the house, they had a warrant for their arrest," eyewitness Kim Haas tells 27 News. "And then all of a sudden they blasted something into the house."

A crew from our sister station WKOW 27 News crew also heard the apparent concussion grenade explode near the home around 3:00 p.m.

Lori March was one of the neighbors who huddled for safety as the enforcement action took place.



"Kind of scary, so close to our home," March says. March says she's unfamiliar with the people living in the unit at 342 North Academy.



A Madison Police official says the person arrested Friday may have been a visitor to the Janesville residence.

The man who died at the Culver's location near Madison's beltline at Todd Drive was Christ Kneubuehl, a 56-year-old contractor.

Police say two armed thieves came into the store before dawn Tuesday and forced Kneubuehl to pry open a restaurant safe, and the man later went into medical distress and died, as three of his co-workers continued to be held at gunpoint.



"How heartless," March says.

Madison police have said they plan to pursue a charge of felony murder in connection to Kneubuehl's death.



Authorities say the person of interest is jailed on a probation hold, and his name has yet to be released.