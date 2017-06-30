Riverfest opening ceremony kicks off the festival

Commodores and First Mates, both past and present, elected officials, along with Riverfest organizers joined the public to officially kick off Riverfest on June 30.

The opening ceremony features the raising of the American flag, speeches on the history of Riverfest, and reminders for why we celebrate.

Larry Lee, 1995 Riverfest Commodore, comments on their thoughts toward the festival, "Where else would you rather be on the Fourth of July weekend, honoring our veterans, standing on the banks of the Mississippi on a beautiful day."

"We just put the flag up, we are here for family, fun, music, food, and it's gonna be a great time." 23 years from the Riverfest crown, Lee still makes it to every festival they can.

The festival runs through July 4, culminating with the Skyrockers fireworks show.

For more information on Riverfest events and exhibits, visit the Riverfest web page.

