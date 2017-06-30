Chief Cleveland spends last day with La Crosse Fire Department

Friday was the end of an era for the La Crosse Fire Department. After 11 years as a vital, public part of the La Crosse community, Chief Gregg Cleveland celebrated the beginning of his retirement.

When Cleveland thinks about retirement, he said it does not feel real yet. He spent a large part of his career moving the La Crosse Fire Department forward.

"I've just enjoyed this community, I've enjoyed the fire department, and I've been very fortunate to work with a lot of hard working people in the fire department," Cleveland said.

There are countless accomplishments and memories he will cherish from his time with the La Crosse Fire Department. Two of his favorite takeaways include establishing the Dive and Rescue Team and becoming an accredited fire department.

"It required us to put a lot of things in place before we could even start the process," Cleveland said. "It literally took us seven years to even start getting things put into place and to stick to that vision and make sure that our budget was built."

"I work very closely with him," said Tom Wallerich, Division Chief with the La Crosse Fire Department. "When you're a fire chief, you have a lot of people to answer to. You have the tax payers, you have the city council, and then you have the rank and file. There's been a lot of changes in the last ten years, and you have to give a lot of credit to Chief Cleveland. He was the one that was steering the ship if you will."

Cleveland will spend the first months of retirement visiting family and relaxing at his cabin. He said it is time to focus on his wife, the woman who supported him throughout the entirety of his career.

"She has just been a rock in my life," Cleveland said. "She's followed me for my career and you know, she's kept me on the straight and narrow, and she's been my best friend."

As the City of La Crosse says goodbye to one fire chief, it welcomes another.

"We wish Chief Cleveland and his family well," said Mayor Tim Kabat with the City of La Crosse. "And obviously, we are welcoming Chief Gilliam and the passing of that torch to really take on the great leadership and the foundation of this department."

Cleveland will take the summer to decide what his next chapter will look like. He said he is not done with public service yet.

"In September, I'll figure out what I want to be when I grow up," he said. "I'm young enough to where I can certainly make some more contributions. And, I will do that, but I just want to think things through and do what's best for my wife and I."

Cleveland remained humble about his role in the direction of the La Crosse Fire Department. He said the department excelled for 150 years before he became chief, and he feels confident Gilliam will continue to push the fire department forward in coming years.

When Cleveland started in La Crosse, he said his only goal was to make the department better. Looking back, he believes he accomplished what he set out to do. Those accomplishments were only possible because of his faith and the strong support of his family.