Ribbon cutting ceremony at community pool in West Salem

Members of the West Salem School Board officially opened Swarthout Pool on Friday afternoon.

Swarthout Pool has been part of the community for decades. By 2005, the pool was in need of repairs. Community members started fundraising to refurbish the pool.

Rebecca Auna, President of the West Salem Area Aquatic Center Committee,has been involved in pool efforts for more than 20 years. She said it is important to have an alternative place to swim other than the lake.

"It's awesome because the school uses the pool all the time," Auna said."They use it for swimming lessons in the summer, and even at the end of the school year students come over with their teachers. So, it's great, and I think the swimming lessons included with the school is a tremendous asset to our community."

Along with the ribbon cutting, the West Salem Area Aquatic Center Committee also presented the school board with a check for $38,046.19. That money will help cover the costs of the slide and fountains in the updated facility.