Riverfront holds graduation for those in job readiness program

A graduation ceremony on Friday morning at Riverfront in La Crosse recognized those who completed the C.O.R.E. Program.

C.O.R.E. stands for Career Opportunity Readiness Enhancement. The 12-week program helps people with disabilities prepare for jobs. C.O.R.E. follows a strict curriculum of business tours, job shadows, and informational interviews.

"Employment is challenging for everyone," said Kathleen Wopat, instructor of the C.O.R.E. Program. "There's no guarantees on how long it happens, when it happens, how it happens. I think of it as a toolbox, and they put all the tools in they need to be successful whether they have an employment coach or they're working independently."

Wopat focuses on the strengths of her students.

"I like to focus on individual strengths rather than deficiencies," she said. "So, yes. There might be some things that they're lacking, but let's focus on the things that they do have. That's where the enhancement of the program comes in. Let's enhance what they already have and put those to work."

After graduation, students can enter the job market or enroll in the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) to continue the job search.