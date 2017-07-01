Willmar stings Loggers with 7-run 7th

A seven-run seventh inning propelled Willmar to a 8-3 win and a series split against the La Crosse Loggers on Friday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The Stingers (16-16) climb to fourth in the Northwoods League North Division standings, while the Loggers (12-18) remain in ninth.

La Crosse scored first on a Luke Rasmussen soft single to right center field, plating Kennie Taylor. A wild pitch followed during Jorge Guiterrez' at-bat, allowing Jake Hirabayashi to score.

Willmar answered with a Tyler Murray RBI double to left field, then left two runners in scoring position to end the inning.

The real damage came in the seventh. A walk and a error allowed the first two runners to reach base, then an errant throw while the Loggers were trying to turn a double play allowed the tying run to score with only one out.

Willmar later loaded the bases with two outs, and Nate Sterijevski delivered a 2-run single to right to give the Stingers a 4-2 lead.

Murray followed with a 2-run double to left field to make it 6-2. Brady Shockey capped off the scoring with a bases-loaded walk.

La Crosse continues its 6-day road trip on Saturday at Thunder Bay. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.