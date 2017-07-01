Koenig on Bucks Summer League roster

Milwaukee Bucks' first-round pick D.J. Wilson will get a feel for NBA action at the Summer League games.

Milwaukee's roster will be highlighted by Wilson, along with current roster players Thon Maker, Gary Payton II and Rashad Vaughn. Wisconsin standout guard Bronson Koenig also will participate in the Bucks' Summer League entry, under the direction of Summer League coach Josh Broghamer.

Milwaukee opens its Summer League games July 7 in Las Vegas against the entry from the Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bucks continue their opening round play with games against the Brooklyn Nets on July 9 and the L.A Clippers on July 10.

Following the opening three games, participating teams will be seeded in a single-elimination tournament that culminates with the crowning a Summer League champion July 17.