Anderson wins TUNDRA feature at Speedway

Cole Anderson worked his way from 10th to the lead in the first five laps, and held off defending winner Dalton Zehr to win the Johnnie's Hobbies 50 TUNDRA Super Late Models feature race at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway Friday.

Anderson becomes the fifth different driver to win the event in its five year history. He held off Zehr and Ty Majeski for a number of restarts as the 50-lap event wound down.

Michael Sauter finished third, followed by Mike Lichtfeld and Donny Reuvers. Majeski faded to 23rd after experiencing engine problems.

James Swan won the Midwest Trucks Firecracker 35 over Ross Christiansen and Dave Edwards. Swan was the beneficiary of contact between Nick Egan and Edwards midway through the event, jumping from third to first on the backstretch after the contact.

Racing continues Saturday at the Speedway with the Wisconsin Lottery Smash-O-Rama event, which features monster trucks, a jet car, hornets, a boat race, and fireworks.