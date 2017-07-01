Copy-Minnesota has Sunday liquor sales, higher fees, new budget

Minnesota has Sunday liquor sales, higher fees, new budget - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

By KYLE POTTER
Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - This weekend marks the first time that people will be able to buy liquor on Sunday in Minnesota.

Looser booze laws and a new budget are among new laws that went into effect this weekend.

The focus on passing a two-year budget meant fewer bills were moving at the state Capitol this year than in years past. But the Legislature did finally repeal a ban on Sunday liquor sales that goes back to statehood. That effort had fallen far short for decades, but an influx of more approving lawmakers helped reverse it.

As for the new $46 billion budget, it includes higher fees for state parks and snowmobiles, extra funding for preschool offerings and tax breaks. But the Legislature's funding is still hung up in a legal battle.

