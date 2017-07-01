Coast Guard along Great Lakes seeing increase in hoax calls - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-Coast Guard along Great Lakes seeing increase in hoax calls

Posted: Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) - U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.

The Coast Guard says more than 160 hoax calls have been made across the Great Lakes so far this year. That's nearly triple the number they had at this time last year.

Capt. Joseph McGilley of the Coast Guard's Cleveland-based Great Lakes unit says hoax calls put boaters at risk because they can divert search and rescue responders during real emergencies.

People making fake distress calls that come in by phone and marine radio can face up to six years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.