Copy-Aid coming for Wisconsin counties hit by alfalfa winterkill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker says 10 Wisconsin counties have been designated disaster areas because of winterkill and late freezes that hit alfalfa fields.

Farmers in those counties and 13 adjacent counties may be eligible for emergency loans from the USDA Farm Service Agency.

Walker says the aid will help Wisconsin farmers "get back on their feet" and protect them from losses due to damaged crops.

The losses stemmed from the lack of snow cover, which insulates plants from freeze damage.

The 10 counties named as primary disaster areas include Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Manitowoc, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, and Washington. The 13 adjacent counties include Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Jackson, Juneau, Milwaukee, Oconto, Shawano, Trempealeau, Vernon, Waukesha, Waupaca, and Winnebago.

