La Crosse among counties getting aid for alfalfa winterkill - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crosse among counties getting aid for alfalfa winterkill

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Gov. Scott Walker says 10 Wisconsin counties have been designated disaster areas because of winterkill and late freezes that hit alfalfa fields.

Farmers in those counties and 13 adjacent counties may be eligible for emergency loans from the USDA Farm Service Agency.

Walker says the aid will help Wisconsin farmers "get back on their feet" and protect them from losses due to damaged crops.

The losses stemmed from the lack of snow cover, which insulates plants from freeze damage.

The 10 counties named as primary disaster areas include Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Manitowoc, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, and Washington. The 13 adjacent counties include Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Jackson, Juneau, Milwaukee, Oconto, Shawano, Trempealeau, Vernon, Waukesha, Waupaca, and Winnebago.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.