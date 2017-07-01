No survivors in Price Co. plane crash - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

No survivors in Price Co. plane crash

By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
The Price County Sheriff's says a plane crashed near Catawba Saturday morning. 

It happened near Short Cut Rd. at Highway 111 around 3:30 a.m.

Price County Sheriff's Lt. Gabe Lind said there were no survivors from the crash but it is not being released how many people were on board. Lind said authorities were made aware of the crash after the Air Marine Operations Center contacted them and said an aircraft's altitude dropped quickly and radio contact was lost.

Authorities said the plane is a Cessna 421. Members of the FAA and NTSB are on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other information is available at this time. 

