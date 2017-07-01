Second day of Riverfest draws a crowd

Saturday was another busy, fun-filled day at Riverfest.

From burger making to burger tasting, the 2nd Annual Burger Bash offered fun for all food lovers.

"I've tasted several of the burgers," said Chef Tim McCarty, a participant in the competition from Mayo Foundation Center in Rochester. "They're really good the judges are definitely going to have something to go after and try to find the best burger."

Chef McCarty prepared the Ultimate Border Battle Patty Melt.

"I have a pork-belly burger that is part of the burger, so there is two burgers on there," McCarty said. "There's the pork-belly burger and then a regular beef burger. Then, I made a sriracha blue cheese bacon spread to go in the middle."

After a second place finish last year, he walked away with the gold on Saturday.

"Even though it's just a burger, I'm trying to bring in not just a burger feel," McCarty said. "I want it to be VIP white glove taste even though you're putting patties between bread."

This is the first Riverfest for the Wild World of Animals based in Pennsylvania.

"We do a lot of shows in Wisconsin and Michigan, and they're wonderful states because this time of year, everyone really appreciates the wonderful weather," said Grant Kemmere, Owner of Wild World of Animals. "And they go out, and they have fun, and they're wonderful people who really seem to enjoy learning about the animals and seeing the animals."

He hopes the show brings fun for the whole family.

"It's a really incredible line up of animals that quite frankly you would be hard-pressed to find in one place, seeing it in a very intimate setting and learning about it the way we teach about the animals," Kemmere said.

The shows come with animal education for those in the audience.

"Understanding the importance of all animals, understanding that these animals are not pets, and it's very simple," Kemmere said. "To get along great with wildlife, you leave it alone, and it leaves you alone."

The Wild World of Animals will continue to perform two shows per day throughout 2017 Riverfest.

On Sunday, events start at 11 a.m. with music by Isaac Drummer and the beginning of another day of competition with the River Vault.










