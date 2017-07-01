Coulee Region Pheasants Forever active in local communities

Members of Pheasants Forever held a barbecue chicken lunch on Saturday at Veterans Freedom Boat Launch.

Pheasants Forever is a national conservation organization. The group is dedicated to improving wildlife habitat, educating the public about conservation, and advocating for conservation legislation.

The Coulee Region chapter of the group has more than 320 members. That chapter currently restarted after a short period of inactivity.

"Habitat won't save itself," said Sunshine Love with Coulee Region Pheasants Forever. "Habitat and healthy habitat that has food and space and quality biodiversity for our wildlife and for our insects and for everything beyond it, it's not going to fix and create itself."

The Coulee Region chapter hopes to host more events in the future.