Flyboarding returns to Riverfest for fifth year in a row

Flyboarding is returning to Riverfest this year, continuing performances at the festival for five years.

Flyboarding is a water sport using water through a hose to propel people in the air on jets. Flyboard Xtreme is a La Crosse business owned by Marty Schmal. Schmal said he started flyboarding after returning from duty overseas. After one demonstration flight, he had to invest in his own flyboard. He encourages people to watch the performance at Riverfest for a look at an extreme sport firsthand.

"It is an extreme water sport that is getting more and more common in the world," Schmal said. "It originated over in France, and it has become global now. It's just really a neat thing to do. It's unlike any other amusement ride or power toy that you've ever played with."

You can see flyboarding at Riverfest on Sunday and Monday starting at 4 p.m. Schmal does offer lessons through his business, Flyboard Xtreme.