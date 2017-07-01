Dave Solie and "Phoenix" play their annual reunion

Frequent viewers of News 19 usually see Dave Solie behind the desk or out in the field, but people may be pleasantly surprised to learn that he is a talented musician as well.

Leo & Leona's in Bangor was filled with sounds of 1970s rock on July 1 for the annual reunion of the band "Phoenix", which Dave plays drums for.

According to "Phoenix" the band is comprised of four close friends who've been playing together for more than 40 years.

Dave and guitarist Dan Sebranek started playing together when they were 12, and haven't looked back since.

To learn more about "Phoenix" and future events, visit the band's Facebook page.

