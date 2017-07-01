Summer grilling can be dangerous without proper precautions

Summer is great for family, friends, and grilling out, but grill masters need to take steps to keep their barbecues safe.

July is the number one month for grilling fires in Wisconsin, and with the sunshine and blue skies warming up the days fire departments are busy responding to grilling accidents.

Gas grills are commonly at fault, but any kind of grilling can be dangerous if you do not use precautions.

"If the grill is too close to the house, or if your charcoal grill is sitting on a wood deck things can happen." La Crescent Fire Chief Tom Paulson on common causes for grilling incidents.

"In a charcoal grill the briquettes can fall out of the bottom and end up on a wood deck which can cause an issue, and again vinyl sidings especially or vinyl railings on a deck being too close to the grill often times that's where things happen." Said Paulson.

To be safe, make sure grills are away from the house and not sitting on a wooden deck to avoid fires over the summer.

MORE INFORMATION: Grilling Safety Tips (National Fire Protection Association)