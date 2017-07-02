Cannon lifts Loggers in 10th with game-winning double

Korey Lee drove in the go-ahead run, and Cameron Cannon added the game-winning insurance with a RBI double in the 10th inning Saturday to lift the La Crosse Loggers to a 5-4 win over Thunder Bay.

La Crosse (13-18) won for the third time in four games on its current 6-day road trip. Thunder Bay drops to 11-21.

The Border Cats tallied runs in the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead, but La Crosse took the lead in the fifth with three runs. Cameron Blake drove in two with a single through the hole to right field, then David Villar singled to center to plate Ryan Mantle.

Colton Thomas' home run in the sixth tied the game at 3-3. Both teams had a runner at third with two outs or less for a chance to take the lead, but failed to do so.

Thunder Bay had two runner on with no outs in the bottom of the 10th, but Charlie Fletcher got Brendan Dougherty to ground into a double play to limit the damage to one run.

The two-game series concludes Sunday at 12:35 p.m. at Port Arthur Stadium.