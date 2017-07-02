La Crescent 2nd at George Horihan Tournament

Fillmore Central used a 5-run fourth inning Saturday to beat La Crescent 5-1 in the George Horihan Tournament championship game Saturday night.
It's the second consecutive runner-up finish for La Crescent, which fell to West Salem at the Viroqua Tournament last Sunday.
La Crescent picked up wins over the La Crosse North Stars and Medford to reach the title game.
