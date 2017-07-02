9th inning rally falls short, Loggers lose 2-1 to Thunder Bay

Colin Rosenbaum delivered a 2-run single in the sixth, and Connor Centala survived a late Loggers rally as the Thunder Bay Border Cats hung on to beat La Crosse 2-1 on Sunday.

The Loggers (13-19) finish its five-game road trip 3-2 and will return to Copeland Park for one night on Monday to host Waterloo at 7:05 p.m.

Cody Ebert traded zeros with Border Cats pitcher Kade Kryzsko into the sixth inning, but exited after giving up the single to Rosenbaum.

Kryzsko worked eight innings, scattering five hits and striking out five batters.

Centala came on to work the ninth with a 2-0 lead, and La Crosse used singles from Jeremy Ydens and Nicholas Kale to put runners at first and second with one out.

After Cameron Cannon flew out to center, Ryan Mantle delivered a base hit to cut the lead to 2-1, bringing the tying run to second.

Centala forced Kennie Taylor to ground into a fielder's choice to end the game.