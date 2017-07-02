Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps performs in La Crosse

Members of the Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps spent Sunday morning preparing for the River City Rhapsody show.

The performance started at 7 p.m. at the Roger Herring Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. More than 150 musicians between the ages of 15 and 21 perform with Blue Stars.

Ryan Stratford has played the trumpet with Blue Stars for four years. He said he knew joining would challenge him, but he said those challenges have taught him skills he will use for the rest of his life.

"You learn not just how to be a great performer, but outside of the organization, you learn what to do in real life," Stratford said. "Like work your hardest through school and working."

Stratford said another fun aspect of Blue Stars is travel. Originally from Michigan, he said he never visited Wisconsin before joining Blue Stars. He looks forward to visiting La Crosse every year because of the bluffs and people who come out to support the group.