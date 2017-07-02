Target stocked, ready, open for the Fourth of July

Many businesses will be closed for the Fourth of July, but not the Target in Onalaska.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., giving shoppers time to stock up on red, white, and blue. Target sells headbands, necklaces, and can koozies for less than $3. You can also find flags and patriotic dinnerware.

Store Manager, Josh Kane, said this week offers the best soda deals of the year.

"It's one of our busier food holidays of the entire year," Kane said. "Probably fourth or fifth busiest for food behind some of the other holidays. Overall, sales, sporting goods, bikes, and all that summery-type stuff does very, very well over the fourth. "

Kane said preparation for the Fourth of July starts weeks in advance. It is all about being stocked and ready to meet the needs shoppers during the busy holiday weekend.

