Sparta woman suffers serious injuries in motorcycle accident

A Sparta woman suffered life threatening injuries after the motorcycle she was riding on struck a deer.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, 52-year-old Bruce Short was driving westbound on State Highway 33 with 43-year-old Sonja Van Tassel riding as a passenger. As he negotiated a curve, he was blinded by the glare of the sun and struck a deer standing in the road.

Both were ejected off of the motorcycle. Short suffered non life threatening injuries. Van Tassel was flown to Gundersen Lutheran in La Crosse for her injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.