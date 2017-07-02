Growing in faith through service

It has been more than one week since more than 40 teenagers left one local church for a mission trip in Pennsylvania. After ten days of service, they are home.

"There's more to it than just words in the Bible," said Dewey Severson, bus driver for mission trips at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. "It's serving people."

Students in the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Youth Group participated in a work-based camp with students from other youth groups around the United States.

"When we arrive there, we get split into crews of like six people," said Natalie Elsen, student participant of four summer mission trips through Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. "Usually, we're not with people from where we came from. We're with people from all over the country, and we're assigned a project on a specific resident's house."

Elsen spent her time building a porch and painting. She said her favorite experience was spending time with the resident and kids.

"They were kind of like my siblings when I was away from mine which was super cool," Elsen said.

Serving can happen in different ways.

"You may not know everything about building a ramp or painting," Severson said. "Sometimes just that holding of the hand or that wink might just be all you need."

Severson, a retired state trooper, has been driving the bus for 16 years.

"The Lord gives me the opportunity to serve, and if this is what I can do, I can do this," Severson said.

Over the years, he has had the opportunity to watch young people grow in faith.

"A lot of them go away from this different than they came," said Severson.

"It really has reshaped my faith personally," Elsen said. "It's helped me dig a lot deeper into my faith and help me live my faith out loud. It's such an amazing experience--something I look forward to every year."

For now, the youth are happy to be back home.

"Pulling into La Crescent, it's just being reminded of the beauty of my hometown," Elsen said. "It's a great feeling to be able to be reunited with family and friends and to get to tell them about my experiences."

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Youth Group will continue to send students on the annual mission trips. Next year, students will serve the community of Greeley, Colorado.