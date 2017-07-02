River Vault highlights Riverfest

River Vault is one of the most exciting and popular events at Riverfest each year. The River Vault competition draws athletes from across the country and provides a unique environment for one of the most unique sports around.

"I have never competed with this many people, ever," said Grace Turner, a state high school champion in Kentucky.

"I didn't think it was that big of an event, but now I realize since this is my first year, there are so many people here," Holmen High School junior Claire Eade said.

With increased competition, however, comes enhanced individual skills. Each athlete has their own technique when it comes to pole vaulting.

"For me, running is a big part," said Presley Kiser, another member of Kentucky-based Fuzion Athletics. "If I don't have my run right, the whole thing is just off."

UW-La Crosse freshman Issac Lock said taking multiple vaults can be really helpful.

"I just get into that rhythm and groove, but you don't want to over vault and get too tired," he said. "Finding that in between is important."

Bangor High School graduate Kellen Kravik said it all starts from his first steps on the runway.

"You have to be confident that you are going to make it in the pit. As you run down the runway with the pole in the air, you have to be prepared for the box," he said.

River Vault has continued to grow in its eight years of competition. You can find more information here.