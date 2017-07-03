Thomas switches to Lakers ahead of NBA Summer League

Onalaska native Matt Thomas has switched teams prior to his first NBA Summer League game.
Thomas will now suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers this week in Las Vegas, according to the team's website. Thomas previously signed with the Toronto Raptors.
The Lakers will play five games, beginning Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
