Medical Monday: staying hydrated

Staying hydrated helps keep you healthy, especially this time of year. Jessica Lind, RD, Gundersen, discussed the importance of hydration.
Being low on the water and electrolytes your body needs to function can cause headaches. Women should drink about eight cups and men about 12 cups to replace what the body loses every day.
Some signs of dehydration include:
