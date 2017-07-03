Medical Monday: staying hydrated - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Medical Monday: staying hydrated

Staying hydrated helps keep you healthy, especially this time of year.  Jessica Lind, RD, Gundersen, discussed the importance of hydration.

Being low on the water and electrolytes your body needs to function can cause headaches. Women should drink about eight cups and men about 12 cups to replace what the body loses every day.

Some signs of dehydration include:

  • Increased thirst.
  • Dry mouth.
  • Tired or sleepy.
  • Decreased urine output.
  • Urine is low volume and more yellowish than normal.
  • Headache.
  • Dry skin.
  • Dizziness.
