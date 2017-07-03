Daybreak goes log rolling ahead of the Three Rivers Roleo

It's a tradition dating back more than 100 years in Western Wisconsin and log rolling is being revived right here in the Coulee Region.



The 10th annual Three Rivers Roleo is set for Saturday, July 8th and Sunday, July 9th at the Great River Landing in Onalaska.



The event is free to the public. A vendor village will be part of this year's event on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m and professional competition kicks off at 11 a.m. It will include lumberjack demonstrations, an opportunity for spectators to try log rolling, food from Ole's Pizza, beer served by Rotary After Hours and supplied by La Crosse Beverage, and more. Sunday will include amateur and adult sport kicking off at 11 a.m.



For the third consecutive year Fox Sports North and Fox Sports Wisconsin will air the Three Rivers Roleo. Visit threeriversroleo.com for more information.