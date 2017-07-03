Boy dies in apparent pool drowning in Maple Grove - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Boy dies in apparent pool drowning in Maple Grove

Minneapolis (AP) -

Authorities say a child died of an apparent drowning after falling into a swimming pool at Maple Grove home.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Department says emergency workers were called to the home at about 9 a.m. Sunday.

They found the child unconscious in a pool and administered first aid. The boy was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released his identity.

