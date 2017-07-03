Wisconsin farmers to help drought stricken North Dakota

Wisconsin farmers are being asked to help North Dakota farmers struggling with the drought.

Donna Gilson is a spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary. She tells Wisconsin Public Radio that North Dakota has seen high temperatures, high winds and little precipitation. Gilson says as a result, North Dakota ranchers don't have enough hay or usable pasture land for their cattle.

Unlike North Dakota, Wisconsin has seen heavy rains this spring. Gilson says the rain has been a mixed blessing for farmers in the state. While storms delayed planting and damaged some crops last week, some farmers were able to get a jump start planting because of the wet weather.

