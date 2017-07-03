Copy-3-year-old girl falls from 2nd story window in Spring Valley

A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second story window in Spring Valley Monday morning.
Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said in a statement the girl fell 15 feet from the window of a house at 7:54 a.m. Monday.
Spring Valley Ambulance responders gave the girl emergency care on the scene. The girl was transported by both Spring Valley Ambulance and Gold Cross to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys in Rochester.
The girl's name and current condition have not been released.
Sheriff Kaase said authorities believe the child leaned against a screened window, which was 12 inches from the floor, and fell through it.
The child was visiting the residence, and does not live there.
