Copy-3-year-old girl falls from 2nd story window in Spring Valley

By Jonelle Glende, Internet Director
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) -

A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second story window in Spring Valley Monday morning. 

Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said in a statement the girl fell 15 feet from the window of a house at 7:54 a.m. Monday. 

Spring Valley Ambulance responders gave the girl emergency care on the scene. The girl was transported by both Spring Valley Ambulance and Gold Cross to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys in Rochester.

The girl's name and current condition have not been released.

Sheriff Kaase said authorities believe the child leaned against a screened window, which was 12 inches from the floor, and fell through it. 

The child was visiting the residence, and does not live there.

