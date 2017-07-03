Copy-Pine Island crash sends driver to ICU

A driver was rushed to the intensive care unit after his truck crashed into a grain bin near Pine Island.

According to David Friese of the Pine Island Fire Department, crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. Friday to the 9,600 block of County Road 3 Northwest.

A Chevy pickup was traveling westbound when the driver lost control. The vehicle then entered a pasture and hit an embankment before launching into a grain bin, Friese said in a news release.

First responders used the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver from his truck and the grain bin. The driver was then airlifted to Mayo Clinic, where he remains in the ICU, said Friese.

The name of the driver has not been released.