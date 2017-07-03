Authorities arrest Osseo man on DUI charges; Had kids in car - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Authorities arrest Osseo man on DUI charges; Had kids in car

Jackson County (WQOW) - An Osseo man is accused of driving under the influence with two children in the car.

According to a news release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post arrested 24-year-old Anthony Shoemaker, of Osseo, Sunday afternoon on Highway 10 and Price Road in Jackson County.

Authorities arrested Shoemaker for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, 2nd offense, with two children in the vehicle, a 4-year-old and 12-year-old.

They said Shoemaker is facing charges of a class 2 narcotic with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Shoemaker is currently in the Jackson County Jail.

