No fireworks allowed on the refuge

A reminder that fireworks are not allowed on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge.

The refuge spans across 260 miles from north of Winona down to Illinois, while the entire river isn't a refuge, there is a number of islands that are.

Hallie Rasmussen, Visitors Services Manager at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge said that includes some popular spots people like to relax at.

"A lot of our beaches are actually wildlife refuges. So that's just something we'd like to give people a head's up about because it's not just all state land out there," said Rasmussen.

She stressed that both fireworks and glass items pose dangers for animals and vegetation in the area.

"It's a disturbance to wildlife. It disturbs wildlife and it creates litter in the river. So even though people are lighting them off and having fun, they’re inevitably going to end up in the river and that can become fish food that we don’t want in the river," added Rasmussen.

Just possessing fireworks on refuge land is subject to a $225 fine and having glass bottles can cost $175 in fines.

