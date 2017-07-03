Spring Grove man killed in Iowa car crash

A Spring Grove man is killed in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Winneshiek County.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said that 25-year-old Justin Vincek was a passenger in a 2003 Saturn Vue driven by Casey Buxengard on County Road A14 about a mile south of Minnesota/Iowa state line at 4:20 p.m.

The sheriff's office said that Buxengard was driving east at a high rate of speed when he lost control and went into the north ditch. The SUV then rolled several times before stopping in a a field.

Both Buxengard and Vincek were thrown from the vehicle in the crash. Buxengard was airlifted from the scene via MedLink AIR.

Vincek died at the scene.

Another passenger, 26-year-old Lindsey Buxengard was also injured. She was transported by ambulance to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah.

The Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

Charges are pending according to the sheriff's office.