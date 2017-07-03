La Crosse man arrested for 8th OWI

A La Crosse man was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges including his 8th OWI offense.

A person called La Crosse Police around 5 p.m. at the Kwik Trip on Lang Drive after seeing a man, later identified as Edward J. Brickl, Jr., walking 'wobbily' and get into a car. As Brickl was leaving the parking lot, he hit a fence with his vehicle.

The person followed the vehicle while communicating with police. The witness said Brickl's car would speed up and slow down, crossed the centerline several times and almost hit a curb.

Police eventually caught up with the vehicle on Gillette Street. The criminal complaint said that when the officer made contact with Brickl, he could smell a strong odor of intoxicants.

The complaint said Brickl failed several field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test gave a reading of .17.

Brickl has convictions on previous drunk driving charges dating back to 1995.

He had his license revoked following a conviction of a 2006 OWI offense.