UW Regents set to vote on fee, room and board increases - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

UW Regents set to vote on fee, room and board increases

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents is poised to vote on raising student fees and housing rates.

The regents are scheduled to vote on the system's 2017-18 budget on Thursday during a meeting at UW-Madison. The budget keeps resident undergraduate tuition frozen as per a legislative mandate. But it calls for raising student fees by an average of 2.6 percent across the system's four-year schools with changes ranging from nothing at UW-Green Bay to $72 at UW-Milwaukee. The system's two-year schools would see an average fee increase of 3 percent.

Housing rates at four-year schools would increase an average of 2.6 percent as well, with increases ranging from nothing at UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls to $521 at UW-Eau Claire.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.