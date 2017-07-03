Crash on the Cass Street Circle

La Crosse's first roundabout has it's first accident, days before officially being open to traffic. Cody Stone crashed his Harley Davidson on the Cass and 7th Street traffic circle just before midnight on Saturday. According to La Crosse police, Stone left the scene of the accident and had a friend drive him to a nearby hospital. That's where La Crosse police found Mr. Stone, who initially denied having been in an accident. Stone later admitted to being the driver of the crashed motorcycle. A preliminary breath test was administered with a result of 0.194.

Stone faces a charge of an Operating while Intoxicated, 2nd offense.

He was also cited for operating without a valid license, failure to notify police of an accident and unreasonable/imprudent speed in a work area.