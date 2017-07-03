La Crosse Queen offers scenic view of Coulee Region during holiday

The La Crosse Queen has offered a scenic view of the Mississippi River since the 1960's, becoming a tradition for many tourists traveling to Riverside Park.

Just last year, the Queen offered 500 rides to more than 35,000 people on the Mississippi River.

"You see something different everyday," Captain Mike Vogel, said. "You also get used to the areas where I know there will be a bald eagle or where I know there will be turtles."

Vogel has been with the company for a total of 37 years, some of which was spent in various locations around the country.

"I enjoy meeting people from all over the world, not just the U.S.," he said. "We have a lot of people from different countries on board, because the big draw is the Mississippi."

Tour guides point out important landmarks and fun facts about the river during the hour and a half scenic tour toward Lock and Dam 7.

The Queen is a first for Victoria Cunningham and her dad Nate, who came to La Crosse from Kansas to visit her over the holiday weekend.

"I think it's absolutely beautiful," Cunningham said. "It's fun to be out on the river, the sights are amazing. It's definitely different from home but I'm really enjoying it."

Annual events like Riverfest can draw larger crowds to the Queen, but Vogel admits it can get a little confusing to tourists from out of town.

"Figuring out how to get to us during Riverfest can be challenging to people who aren't from around here," he said.

Cunningham said he is enjoying his time in La Crosse and more importantly, the time with his daughter.

"It's a great place to come visit," he said. "The town is small enough to be accessible and big enough to be enjoyable so I've seen a lot of great things.

If you're interested in more information on tour schedules, visit the La Crosse Queen website.