Parking in Downtown La Crosse, a topic of discussion

Paid street parking in Downtown La Crosse is a topic of conversation.

"Is this something we want to do? Is it feasible to do? So it's kind of just the next piece and the overtime piece, all of it," expressed Jim Flottmeyer, Parking Utility Coordinator for La Crosse.

He stressed that it's just that, talk at this point with no concrete plans for the near future.

Mayor Tim Kabat said as of right now, the city has other priorities in relation to parking structures.

"We're really focused on getting the parking ramp systems in place. Addressing once and for all the gates and just how those are operated. There's going to be, I'm sure, a little bit of a learning curve there," said Kabat.

Flottmeyer said their overall goal is to become a full, self-sustaining utility department.

"Any money above and beyond that could be used for streetscaping, painting of curbs, helping to pay for the neighborhood resource officers that are downtown," added Flottmeyer.

Right now, they're focusing on doing research and gathering data with Downtown Mainstreet Inc. in order to uncover the pros and cons of a possible paid street parking decision.

