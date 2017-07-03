Events will mark anniversary of death of Iowa cousins - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Events will mark anniversary of death of Iowa cousins

EVANSDALE, Iowa (AP) - -

The fifth anniversary of the abduction and killing of two young cousins will be marked by events raising awareness about the unsolved case and teaching lessons about child safety.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports child safety will be the focus of an event on Sunday when DNA samples and fingerprints of children will be taken for free. Workshops on personal safety will also be offered at the Evansdale Community Resource Center.

Ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins were taken on July 13, 2012. Their disappearance during a bike ride sparked a massive search that ended tragically when their bodies were discovered on Dec. 5, 2012, in Bremer County.

On July 15, a memorial motorcycle ride from Lofty's Lounge in Evansdale will be held to remember the girls.

