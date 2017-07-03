Weather service confirms 3rd tornado in southern Wisconsin

The National Weather Service says it has confirmed a third tornado from last week's storms in southern Wisconsin.

The weather service says the EF0 tornado touched down just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Rock County near Janesville. It had estimated peak winds of 80 mph, with a path about 100 yards wide and eight-tenths of a mile long.

An EF0 tornado is the weakest on a scale that goes up to E-F5.

Two other tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Green County of southern Wisconsin. The EF1 tornadoes caused damage in the Monticello area. And one person was injured when an EF1 tornado touched down in Pierce County of western Wisconsin on Wednesday.

So far 21 tornadoes have touched down in Wisconsin this year, compared to an average of 23.

