Wisconsin State Patrol warns drivers to keep their distance

Eau Claire (WQOW)- What's worse than bumper to bumper traffic? For some, it's a driver that won't back off your bumper. The Wisconsin State Patrol is asking drivers for more space.

Wisconsin law states:

The operator of a motor vehicle shall not follow another vehicle more closely than is reasonable and prudent, having due regard for the speed of such vehicle and the traffic upon and the condition of the highway.

Wisconsin State Patrol said a good rule of thumb is to keep four seconds of space in between yourself and the car ahead of you. For vehicles over 10,000 pounds, or if they're pulling a trailer, state law states there needs to be 500 feet of space between vehicles.

The state patrol said aside from distracted or impaired driving, tailgating can be one of the other biggest dangers on the road.

"People in today's age, people are in a hurry, speed limits are up, especially on the interstate. They raise the speed limit and people are traveling faster, and obviously, you're traveling at a higher rate of speed that gives you less time to stop. So again, it's more important than ever to adhere to the following too closely statue," Trooper Lynn Coulson said.

The state patrol said, while they are still in the midst of the "Click It or Ticket" campaign, they are always looking out for drivers that are following too closely. State patrol said a ticket for doing so can be $200.