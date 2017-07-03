Cannon's blast caps Loggers' rally vs Waterloo

Cameron Cannon went 3 for 4 and drove in 3 runs as the La Crosse Loggers rallied to beat the Waterloo Bucks 5-4 on Monday.

Waterloo (23-12) falls one game behind St. Cloud in the Northwoods League North Division standings with one game remaining in the first half of the season. La Crosse (14-19) won its third game in five days. The teams will play Tuesday in Iowa to finish the first half.

The Bucks scored four runs in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead against Grant Ford at Copeland Park, but La Crosse began its comeback in the bottom of the inning with a David Villar bases-loaded walk to pull within 4-1.

In the fourth, Cannon drove in Jake Hirabayashi on a double to left center, then Korey Lee doubled in Cannon to make it 4-3.

Cannon crushed a 0-2 delivery for a 2-run home run in the sixth to give La Crosse a 5-4 lead. Cannon, who is on a five-game hit streak, has raised his batting average from .154 to .246 since June 22.

The Loggers' pitching staff stranded 11 Bucks on base, including three in the eighth inning as Waterloo threatened to tie the game.

Tuesday's game in Waterloo is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m.