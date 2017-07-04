Lewis loving La Crosse, chance to coach 2 teams

Brian Lewis said becoming manager of the La Crosse Loggers was a dream come true, but knowing his future in La Crosse is set as head coach of a collegiate baseball team is even sweeter.

Lewis was named the ninth head coach in Viterbo University history on Wednesday, removing his interim tag. On Monday, he told News 19 Sports the idea for coaching two teams a year popped into his head when Ted Falkner left in January, but didn't become a realization until June.

"That's when it kind of hit home," he said. "I made La Crosse my home for a reason. I've really enjoyed it here."

Lewis was a long-time assistant coach before coming to the area to coach La Crosse Central in 2014. From there, he became an assistant on the V-Hawks bench, taking over when Falkner left for Madonna University.

Managing two teams means longer days, Lewis said, but he wouldn't have it any other way.

"This is what I love to do, I'm looking forward to the challenge," he said. "We want to build Viterbo into the best program we can build it into, and hopefully be here for a long, long time."

Viterbo finished 12-36 this season under Lewis, with 10 wins coming in North Star Athletic Association play.

Lewis said he wants to recruit more local players in the future, citing the high level of athleticism in the area. Viterbo's latest class of recruits included Central's Preston Stach and Kyle Gilbertson, West Salem's Braxton Ghelfi, Onalaska's Zach Earll, and La Crescent's Hayden Hoiness.