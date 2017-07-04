Chase Bryant performs at Riverfest

Country singer Chase Bryant took the stage at Riverfest Monday night, performing in front of thousands enjoying the five day festival.

Bryant, who is currently on tour with Brad Paisley, sat down with News 19 to talk about his summer tour and his trip to La Crosse.

"I've been to Wisconsin a million times and the cheese curds are always a must," Bryant said. "The chili cheese fries are always on point up here as well so I get those as much as I can."

Bryant said despite his career taking off, he always tries to find time to perform at summer festivals, such as Riverfest.

"I love these kinds of festivals, especially if they're near water," he said. "For me, this is still my fan base and it's just a thrill to be able to do what I do for a living."

The 35th annual Riverfest will wrap up Tuesday night following the Kwik Trip Fireworks Extravaganza. News 19 will be live streaming the fireworks show on our website.