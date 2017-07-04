Beautiful weather for the 4th!

Happy Independence Day! If you wanted to get outside for the holiday you’re in luck! The weather should cooperate with us, at least for the majority of the day. Conditions get a little more iffy tonight but the fireworks have a very good chance of staying dry. Play it safe! Make sure to check the radar and latest forecast before heading out tonight.

High pressure is in place over the Great Lakes with drier air moving into the Coulee Region from the SE. This flow of air should help keep clouds and rain at bay today with clouds gradually increasing during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, sunshine is expected to dominate today with above average highs in the mid 80s.

This evening will be a time to watch for those planning to get out for fireworks. At this point, it looks like shower and thunderstorm activity will hold off to the west through midnight, with only isolated storms after that. But a forecast is not a guarantee and it would be wise to keep an eye on the radar in case things start moving in earlier than expected. Otherwise, it should be mild tonight with temperatures in the mid to low 70s during the fireworks display at Riverside Park.

Both Wednesday and Thursday bring the chance of thunderstorms with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s on Wednesday and low 90s on Thursday. A drier weather pattern is expected to set up on Friday and Saturday.

Have a fantastic holiday and be safe!

